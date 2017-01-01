Turn Your Visitors into Facebook Messenger Subscribers

Facebook Messenger has become the #1 communication tool in the US and Canada, with over 3 billion active users. It’s quite likely that your customers are already using it.



As messages don’t have to compete for visibility in an inbox, Messenger is a great opportunity to increase engagement. Compared to email it has 4 to 10 times higher CTRs with an average 83% open rates.



Messenger is being used by your audience everyday, don’t miss the opportunity to be part of their conversation.